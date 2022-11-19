Published November 19, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

On Friday night against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic made NBA history yet again after becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to amass 50 triple-doubles in his career. This came via a masterful 33-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance as the Dallas Mavericks superstar led his team to a 127-99 blowout win against their Western Conference rivals.

It also so happened that Doncic was the second-fastest player to reach 50 triple-doubles behind only the great Oscar Robertson. When asked about this tremendous achievement after the win, the Mavs star had an even more epic response:

“It’s great,” Luka said plainly. “… That’s it. A win is a win.”

"A win is a win". The Don speaks on number 5️⃣0️⃣ and this is why we love Luka Doncic. #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW 📺 pic.twitter.com/EexG8ivMei — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) November 19, 2022

This Luka Doncic moment totally reminds me of the time that the late, great Kobe Bryant hit reporters with his unforgettable “job’s not finished” interview after going up 2-0 against the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals:

After going up 2-0 vs. the Magic in the Finals, Kobe still wasn't satisfied 🐍 pic.twitter.com/9LhJR0FP8J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2019

Or perhaps when Kobe and his Lakers didn’t even give off a smile after winning the Western Conference title:

The Lakers are going back to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in a decade. Here’s how Kobe Bryant used to celebrate Western Conference championships. pic.twitter.com/huQNH7dxPX — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 13, 2020

Luka Doncic’s circumstances are much different from that of Kobe, but you can clearly see just how much it means for the Mavs star to win. The personal accolades are nice — after all, this triple-double feat is an undeniably amazing achievement — but at the end of the day, what’s more important for the young superstar is that they won.

Apart from both being elite scorers, Doncic’s game isn’t actually very similar to that of Kobe. However, Luka clearly brings an elite mindset to the table, and this could be what’s going to make him an all-time great just like the Black Mamba.