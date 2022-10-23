All eyes will be on Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and Ja Morant when the Mavs host the Memphis Grizzlies in a marquee matchup in the Western Conference. It’s also going to be a contest between two of the best young superstars in the league, so you can be sure that there’s going to be a lot of attention on this game.

The Grizzlies were handed a tough blow right before tip-off, though, with veteran forward Dillon Brooks being ruled out of the matchup with soreness on his left thigh (via Grizzlies PR on Twitter):

Brooks hasn’t played this season as he continues to deal with a lingering thigh injury. It doesn’t sound too serious, though, but it’s enough to cost him three games, and counting. The 26-year-old was initially tagged as questionable for this one, and he has been day-to-day, which could indicate the fact that he’s closing in on his season debut. His next chance to suit up would be on Sunday against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Brooks is no star, but there’s also no denying that he will be integral to the Grizzlies success this year. Doncic and Co. will be dealing with one less problem on Saturday with Brooks out of the picture.

Be that as it may, Memphis is still expected to put up a strong challenge against the Mavs, who will be looking to mark their first win of the season, and in the process, hand the 2-0 Grizzlies with their first taste of defeat this year.