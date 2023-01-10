By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic went viral on Monday while watching the TCU football vs. Georgia football national championship game, but for rather hilarious reasons.

Doncic was in attendance at SoFi Stadium to cheer for Dallas’ own TCU Horned Frogs, but as he tried to stream his view on Instagram Live, he struggled big time. As he’s unaware of what to do, he can be heard in the background blurting out some NSFW message in frustration and in a desperate attempt to end the stream.

“Alright, f**k this. How do you end this?” Someone help Luka Doncic with his IG Live at the #NationalChampionship 😂 (h/t @Coopz___) pic.twitter.com/uD1nnBTyl9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 10, 2023

Luka Doncic clearly just wanted to enjoy the game and share the moment with his followers, but he certainly didn’t expect the stress that comes with it. Considering that, it’s a good decision to end the IG Live.

It’s definitely a funny turn of events, though, and one that Doncic would probably remember as an embarrassing moment that he could only laugh at.

His epic IG Live fail aside, Doncic is a huge supporter of TCU football. Even before the game, he shared an encouraging message to the team and told them to give Georgia football hell. The Mavs star also introduced his pet horned toad–aptly named Luka Jr.–to help him in cheering for the team.

Doncic is currently nursing an ankle injury and has been listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, that is certainly isn’t stopping him from showing his love for the Horned Frogs despite all the stress and trouble he has faced.