Luka Doncic continues to be bothered by a left ankle soreness, putting his availability for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers in question.

The Mavs star has been labeled questionable for the contest. He missed their previous game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday due to the same injury, but many thought that his absence was only to rest him since his ankle issue has been a recurring problem and because the match was the second game of a back-to-back.

By the looks of it, though, Doncic is likely still feeling some soreness in his injured ankle.

Dallas lost to Oklahoma City in the absence of Doncic, and if the superstar guard continues to be sidelined, the team’s outlook isn’t so promising. After all, in the four games that the Slovenian superstar sat out this 2022-23, the Mavs went 0-4. That’s right, Jason Kidd and co. haven’t won a game without their superstar.

That not only highlights the importance of Doncic to the team, but also how much they rely on him to win. The Mavs are lacking a second star behind Doncic, and so when he’s out, they struggle offensively.

Hopefully Luka Doncic will be able to suit up against the Clippers to help the Mavs bounce back and make a quick return to the win column. If not, Dallas is looking at the real possibility of the start of a losing streak.