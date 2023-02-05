As expected, Luka Doncic won’t suit up for the Dallas Mavericks when they play the Utah Jazz on Monday, according to Jason Kidd.

Doncic suffered a heel injury during Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. As he jumped in an attempt to attack the basket, the Slovenian star fell awkwardly after being challenged by Jonas Valanciunas. He was forced to exit the game following the hard fall.

Luka headed to the locker room after this fall pic.twitter.com/K0X0jRV0rU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2023

Luka Doncic has since been ruled out for Saturday against the Golden State Warriors. Now, his absence is set to be extended as he has been officially sidelined for their upcoming Monday showdown with the Jazz.

Jason Kidd did mention that Doncic’s heel injury is improving, but there’s not enough time to get him fully healed and up to speed by the time they visit Utah, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

For what it’s worth, there’s a good chance Doncic returns as early as Wednesday when the Mavs visit the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. That optimistic timeline suggests that the 23-year-old’s injury isn’t as serious as initially feared.

Missing Monday’s game with the Jazz is actually Doncic’s first time to sit out back-to-back matches this 2022-23 season. He has stayed largely healthy for the most part of the campaign, though it’s worth noting that the team has yet to win in the seven games he was out. Hopefully Dallas can hold the fort as they await for his return.