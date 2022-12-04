By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson used to be one of the most reliable players for the Dallas Mavericks. Outside of Luka Doncic, he was arguably the most important player of the team, especially during his final year in Mavs threads and before he took his talents to the Big Apple. On Saturday, Brunson met his former team at Madison Square Garden and shared a memorable moment he once had with Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.

Speaking to reporters, the current Knicks starting point guard revealed that when he spoke with Kidd the first time after the latter was named head coach of Dallas, the Hall of Fame point guard said that the plan was for him to get the bag (h/t Knicks Videos).

“The first thing he told me when I met him when he became head coach was ‘what do you want to achieve?’. I wanted to contribute as best I can. He said ‘no, we got to get you paid.’ He did that.”

That was when Brunson was playing the last year of his deal then with the Mavs in the 2021-22 NBA season. Eventually, Brunson would parlay his strong performance that campaign into a huge payday the next offseason, as he signed a four-year deal worth $104 million deal with the New York Knicks last July.

In his first season with the Knicks, and with Luka Doncic no longer an obstacle for him to enjoy a bigger role, Brunson is now averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting from the field.