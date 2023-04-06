A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s simple. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks need to win on Wednesday against the mighty Sacramento Kings if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. It’s a tall task, no doubt, especially considering how the Mavs have lost three in a row and are facing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Despite the tall task they have in front of them, Luka is refusing to waive the white flag just yet:

“I know I always say this, and I’m gonna say it again: As long as there’s a chance, I’m gonna believe,” Doncic said, via Bally Sports Southwest on Twitter. “I know it’s annoying, … but that’s me. I think I stand by that.”

Even if the Mavs win on Wednesday, they are far from guaranteed for a place in the Play-In tournament. They will need to win all three of their remaining games in order to give themselves a chance — and even that might not be enough. The Oklahoma City Thunder will also need to lose at least two of their three remaining games for the Mavs to get a shot at the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference.

At this point, all the Mavs can do is take it one game at a time, starting with Wednesday’s matchup against De’Aaron Fox and Co. Dallas needs to win this game, and this is exactly what they intend to do. Luka Doncic hasn’t heard the fat lady sing just yet, and up until he does, he’s not going to give up.