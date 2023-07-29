After a failed 2022-23 season that saw the Dallas Mavericks fall out of playoff contention, there have been plenty of questions whether the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing will work. Clearly, the Mavs feel it will after extending Kyrie to a three-year, $126 million deal. However, it's actually hard to believe until they produce some results.

For welterweight world boxing champion Errol Spence Jr., however, he is of the belief that Dallas will be able to thrive with the two guards leading the way. A certified hoops fan, Spence is convinced that the two will show an improved chemistry in 2023-24 since they have more time to work together this offseason.

“They definitely can co-exist. I think they got a lot more time, with the summertime and it's the offseason now, so they can develop chemistry together,” Spence told Bally Sports' NBA Insider Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson when asked about the Mavs pairing.

Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic can co-exist together in Dallas with the Mavs shared Errol Spence Jr. during our chat today. Spence also discussed how he grew up watching WWE wrestling & he shared why Triple H Vs. The Rock was a dream matchup. More here ➡️ https://t.co/voWgPV6tQs https://t.co/0caxWEksRH pic.twitter.com/vaoz8btmpI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) July 29, 2023

Errol Spence Jr., who is set to fight Terrence Crawford Saturday, certainly makes a good point. When the Mavs traded for Kyrie Irving before the deadline in 2022-23, he and Doncic didn't have the chance to really work on their chemistry. They had to adjust to each other on the fly, which isn't an easy thing to do especially for two ball-dominant guards.

While Luka and Kyrie were able to show the Mavs' offensive potential with them anchoring the scoring, it wasn't consistent. Their defense fell short and often became the source of their downfall as well.

Irving himself has repeatedly said that it was a major adjustment for him. When asked back in March about his struggles alongside Doncic, he said: “I was just texting with my dad and he’s my biggest fan, one of my harshest critics. But he's always been honest, and I appreciate that because he’s been watching me play for a long time. He just told me to stay aggressive. It looked like I was overthinking out there, and I was just telling him like, ‘Yeah, we have new lineups. I'm playing with new guys out there. It's an adjustment period.' As much as I would love to play well, it doesn't happen as often as you would like. But I think moving forward, when I can ease kind of my own burdens or overthinking, I think things will naturally flow.”

Hopefully Irving will be able to fully adjust with playing alongside Doncic and his Mavs teammates and that Spence Jr.'s prediction comes true.