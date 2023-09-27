The Dallas Mavericks are looking to bounce back following a forgettable 2023-24 season. When Dallas acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets prior to the trade deadline, they had aspirations of making a deep playoff run. Instead, the Mavs failed to even reach the playoffs. Luka Doncic believes his chemistry with Irving will improve this season, something that will be especially important for Dallas.

“It takes time to do chemistry, especially on the court, so we didn't have the whole training camp and then I mean the preseason too,” Doncic said, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “So I think it's going to be way better.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mavs: Luka Doncic expects “better” season with Kyrie Irving

Adjusting to a new team is difficult during the middle of a season. This time, Irving will have all of training camp to improve chemistry with Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks.

Irving and Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA. They will need to step up and perform at elite levels in order to make any noise in the Western Conference though.

The Denver Nuggets are fresh off a championship and feature enough talent to make another deep run. The Phoenix Suns improved their roster on Wednesday in the three-team Damian Lillard trade. Teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Sacramento Kings will be dangerous as well.

Regardless, a Doncic and Irving-led roster is going to have a chance to upset the odds. Dallas is going to be an exciting team to follow throughout the 2023-24 campaign.