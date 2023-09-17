The Mavs are coming off of a disappointing season that included plenty of ‘Luka Magic' but no playoff appearance. Head Coach Jason Kidd did his best to maximize the considerable talents of controversial star point guard Kyrie Irving, but it didn't quite work out for the Luka Doncic-led Western Conference team.

The Mavs signed a well known, big name enforcer this offseason to try and keep teams from messing with their star players too often. The team is gunning for the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, and one of its most prominent players issued a warning to Nikola Jokic recently.

Now a Mavs coach has made the news by sending a warning of his own to the NBA as a whole. According to God Shammgod, the former Washington hoops star and current Mavs assistant coach, Irving is set for a bounce-back season, and the rest of the NBA would do well to prepare accordingly.

Irving, the eight-time NBA All-Star, averaged over 27 points and more than 5 rebounds and assists for the Mavs last season. Critics say he didn't quite mesh with Doncic and the rest of the Mavs' roster.

Still, he hasn't been with the team long and is 31 years old. According to Shammgod, Irving still has plenty of gas left in the tank, and this could be the year he returns to championship caliber form with the Mavs.

“They're gonna see this year,” Shammgod said when asked about the perception and expectations for Irving in a Mavs uniform.

Shammgod's strong five-word warning came on the heels of a litany of praise for his star point guard.

“I've known his pops forever so I knew Kai when he was young,” Shammgod said. “It's funny because when he first came, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, cool now we got the second-best dribbler in the NBA.'”

According to the Mavs' developmental coach, Irving still has the total package, and the rest of the NBA will find out this season as he settles in with his current team.

“It's just amazing to see the things that he can do,” Shammgod said. “He's one of the people that got it all. It ain't just ballhandling; he's got all the layups, shots, everything.”