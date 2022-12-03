By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Luka Doncic’s carry job with the Dallas Mavericks has been absolutely insane to watch this season. The offense runs through Doncic alone, and without him, it seems like the operation completely fails. The fans have started to get more and more frustrated with Dallas’ supporting cast, and the star has also shown the same frustration.

Now, Luka Doncic will be without one of his key weapons for the Mavs’ game against the New York Knicks. Christian Wood has been ruled out for the game due to a non-COVID illness, per Tim Bontemps. That’s a brutal blow for a team that is currently lacking in the big man department.

“No Christian Wood today (non-COVID illness) for Dallas today in the Mavericks’ matinee against the Knicks.”

Christian Wood has arguably been the Mavs’ best big man for most of the season. At the very least, he’s been a great secondary option on offense when Doncic needs a breather. However, head coach Jason Kidd hasn’t played him a bunch this season. This was particularly notable during their infamous loss to the Toronto Raptors last week.

Many fans have been clamoring for Wood to be featured more prominently in the Mavs’ rotation, and for good reason. Teams have found a lot of success double-teaming Luka Doncic this season and forcing the rest of the players to play 4-vs-3. Unfortunately, his teammates have struggled to make plays in these scenarios, something that Wood would be more comfortable doing.

With more than half of the season still remaining, the Mavs have plenty of time to figure out what they should do with Christian Wood. If they don’t do that, though… they’re in for a rather rough time.