By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks got their revenge on the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Mavs fans may have an enemy supporter to thank for that.

The Mavs were no match to the Timberwolves during the Monday showdown, and it certainly didn’t help that Doncic was ejected late in the third quarter of the game. As if the Slovenian sensation needed extra motivation during their Wednesday’s game, though, the chirping from a Wolves faithful got him going even more.

Doncic revealed as much after leading the Mavs to the 104-99 victory, saying that there’s one Minnesota supporter who kept talking and trying to get to his head. Instead of being a distraction, however, the said fan ended up giving Doncic a push.

“It was one guy talking to me a lot of times. I didn’t see him [at the end]. When we shot a lot of free throws, he left probably already, but you know, it gets me going. Talking to fans, I love that. It gets me going, but that’s a big win. Honestly I think we played great basketball today. We shared the ball and it was a great win,” Doncic said, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

Luka Doncic finished with a near triple-double of 25 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists–including two on Reggie Bullock’s back-to-back 3-pointers with four minutes left that gave the Mavs a solid cushion.

This instance should be a reminder to all NBA fans. When their team is up against Doncic and the Mavs, it’s better not to rile up the superstar scorer and playmaker.