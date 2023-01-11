The Dallas Mavericks fell prey to Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers in Hollywood Tuesday night, but not without Luka Doncic exploding with yet another scintillating performance for the Mavs.

Doncic gave Clippers defenders hell. When he was not nailing buckets, the Mavs superstar was on the line hitting free throws. He finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting from the field and 16-for-21 from the foul line. Doncic also added 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 43 minutes. After yet another 40-point bomb against Los Angeles, Doncic now has the most such scoring feats against the Clippers in NBA history, surpassing both Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

There is something in the Clippers that just seems to bring out the best in the Mavs star. Luka Doncic walked into this Tuesday night game with a career average of 31.7 points across 13 games versus the Clippers. Many of Luka Doncic’s most ridiculous scoring performances had the Clips on the receiving end of his explosions. He once burned the Clippers for 51 points, and over his last eight meetings with Los Angeles, Doncic has mustered five 40+ points performances.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs will see the Clippers for two more games before the 2022-23 NBA regular season ends in April. The next time the Mavericks and the Clippers will cross paths will be on Jan. 23 in Dallas.

The Mavs will prevent a three-game losing skid when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.