Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic couldn't be any happier for the Denver Nuggets after the Colorado franchise beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals for the 2023 title.

Doncic has plenty of connections with the Nuggets, starting from his fellow European star Nikola Jokic. Denver forward Vlatko Cancar is also Luka's teammate on the Slovenian national team. And who could forget DeAndre Jordan, who used to play for the Mavs alongside Luka during the 2018-19 season?

The 24-year-old superstar celebrated the Nuggets' win with a series of posts on his Instagram story. He shared photos of Jokic, Cancar and Jordan as he congratulated the trio for the championship.

More stories from Luka about the Nuggets… pic.twitter.com/H5mJ3jnG7T — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) June 14, 2023

Luka Doncic has been good friends with Nikola Jokic for some time now, and their hilarious antics whenever they were together has been well-documented online. With that said, it isn't a surprise why the Mavs superstar was among the happiest people when the Nuggets won the title.

For those thinking that Doncic could consider joining the Nuggets and play alongside Jokic, though, that might be just overthinking it. After all, Luka remains committed to the Mavs despite previous rumors that he could want out if Dallas continues to struggle.

If anything, the Nuggets' victory could serve as an inspiration for Luka. It took eight years for Jokic to win the championship with Denver. Despite the constant up and downs, they stayed patient and believed in the process, culminating to the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Perhaps it could also motivate Luka to stay patient and keep his belief on the Mavs despite their disappointing campaign.