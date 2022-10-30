Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks suffered a letdown of epic proportions on Saturday night at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Their chances of losing the game were very nearly 10,000 to 1 based on precedent, holding a 16-point lead with under four minutes left in the game. Doncic was asked about what led to the major collapse. The Mavs superstar was quick to point the blame on the biggest culprit of the game – himself.

“It’s on me,” Luka Doncic said, via Grant Afseth. “I didn’t lead the team. I didn’t make shots. That game’s on me. I didn’t do what [was] needed to do to win.”

Just looking at the box score, you’d hardly even fathom pinning the blame on Luka. The Mavs wunderkind finished with 31 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists in the contest. But a closer look reveals how he may have fallen short. Doncic missed two free throws in the final 2:07 of regulation, either of which could have been the difference in the game. He also struggled to make shots down the stretch to match the red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, which kept the door open for the Thunder to walk through.

It also didn’t make things easy that Lu Dort was on him the entire time.

“[Dort] is a great defender. He’s one of the top three defenders in the NBA,” Luka Doncic said. ” It’s really tough to play against him. So he’s been doing great and incredible jobs since I’ve been here.”

Luka finished with a brutal 8-for-23 shooting clip, missing all six of his three-point attempts. The Mavs roster is built to revolve around Doncic. It’s no surprise that the team would struggle as he does. They’ll only go as far as his Slovenian shoulders will take them.