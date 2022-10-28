Luka Doncic reacts to Nets fan throwing ice at him

Luka Doncic was on fire for the Dallas Mavericks in their win against the Brooklyn Nets. The Slovenian superstar couldn’t be stopped by any of his opponents. Seeing his team struggle, one man seemingly decided to try and cool off Luka Doncic… by throwing a cup of ice at him. (via ClutchPoints)

The Mavericks-Nets game came to a pause after a fan tossed a cup onto the court 😳pic.twitter.com/VGsa1CM9cx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

Doncic wasn’t happy about this, as seen by his reaction after the incident happened. However, this isn’t exactly his first time being on the receiving end of projectiles from opposing fans. The Mavs star pointed this out in the post-game press conference when he was asked about the incident. (via Eurohoops)

“I have experienced that in Europe. That’s nothing.”

Most sports fans by now know just how rabid European fans can be while watching home games. It’s no different in basketball, where fans can get a little too involved while watching their team’s games. Many players have detailed times where they felt they were in peril because of the opposing fanbase. For Luka Doncic, who grew up playing for Real Madrid, a cup of ice being thrown at him is nothing.

Still, fan behavior like this has no place in the sporting world. The fan was immediately apprehended and escorted out of the building after this incident during the Mavs-Nets game. Thankfully, no one was hurt during this incident, but you can never be too sure.

The Nets’ fan’s attempt to “cool off” Luka Doncic in his own way sadly did not work. The Mavs star went off against the Nets, posting a triple-double of 41 points, 11 rebounds, and 14 assists en route to an overtime win.