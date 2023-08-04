Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic showed his love and support for Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar, who suffered a rather concerning knee injury amid Slovenia's preparation for the FIBA World Cup.

On Friday during their exhibition game against Greece, Cancar went up for a dunk with two Greek defenders trying to stop him. However, that was when injury struck, as the Nuggets champ landed awkwardly and immediately fell to the ground. He writhed in pain and held his left knee before being carried off the court by team staff.

🇸🇮 Vlatko Cancar was carried out of the court by medical staff after injuring his left knee 😕 pic.twitter.com/VMyeV7Jhat — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 4, 2023

After seeing his Slovenia teammate get injured, Doncic quickly took to Instagram to share his prayers for Cancar and hope for the best when it comes to his recovery. He shared a post about Cancar's injury on his OG Story and captioned it with prayer and heart emojis.

Luka Doncic shows some love for Slovenia teammate Vlatko Cancar after his knee injury. pic.twitter.com/DGw491oMMt — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 4, 2023

Vlatko Cancar is expected to be a key part of Slovenia's offense along with Luka Doncic in the FIBA World Cup, so it's definitely worrisome to see him succumb to injury. While it has yet to be seen if he will need to be sidelined due to the issue, the timing couldn't come at the worst possible time.

Slovenia is set to head to Japan real soon where there will play in the Group Stage of the FIBA World Cup. The competition starts on August 25, so there isn't really much time for him to join the preparations if he ends up needing to rest and recover.

Hopefully, Cancar gets back to the Slovenia national team sooner rather than later.

Luka Doncic gets injured as well

Vlatko Cancar's injury wasn't the only setback that gave Slovenia supporters and basketball fans in general a scare on Friday, however. Luka Doncic himself appeared to have suffered an injury during Friday's friendly after banging knees with an opponent.

Doncic was forced to leaved the game early as a result, raising further concerns about his condition as well as the status of the team amid the injury woes. While further reports indicated there were “no concerns” about his condition and that he was taken out as a precaution, it's hard to blame fans for being worried

Fortunately, it seems the report about Doncic's injury is a bit exaggerated. Apparently, he didn't suffer any injury and that he was already scheduled to sit out the second half of the game against Greece after playing in their second match in three days.

And basing off on Doncic's social media activity, it does look like there's nothing to be concerned about when it comes to his health status and availability.

Doncic has been working hard this offseason–focusing on his strength and conditioning–in a bid to help Slovenia win gold in the FIBA World Cup. His skinny look and overall body transformation made headlines over the past few weeks, with plenty of Mavs faithful and Slovenia fans expressing their delight to see him in the best shape of his career.

Everyone knows how dangerous Doncic already is, but with an improved physique and better strength, it's definitely hard to imagine how much more unstoppable he would become.

Fans will get to see the results of his training come the FIBA World Cup. Here's hoping he won't suffer any setback, though. It will also be great if the Mavs superstar can have Cancar alongside him since he'll need every help he can get against strong competition in the quadrennial affair.