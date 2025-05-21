The New York Jets are holding Optional Team Activities, OTAs, this week. It brings many of their veterans back to East Rutherford to join the rookies as training camp approaches. The biggest conversation around the Jets is the contracts of Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, who are approaching free agency. Wilson spoke to the media and quelled the fears of fans.

“I'm hopeful I'm a Jet for life and that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us,” Wilson said, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. “When the time does come, and those conversations are being had, I'm going to try and do my part to make sure that it's undeniable.”

Many fans and pundits noticed Wilson's poor body language as last season went down the tubes. Even though he posted career highs in catches, yards, and touchdowns, he looked visibly unhappy. Wilson said that was true, but it does not mean he wants to leave the Jets. “I understand that it's perceived a certain way,” he said. “The reality of it is — no, I wasn't happy losing, but I wasn't unhappy.”

Part of the issue with Wilson and the Jets last year was his alleged poor relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Before rumors could even start, Wilson was very complimentary of new Jets quarterback Justin Fields, who was his college quarterback at Ohio State.

“He trusts me, I trust him. We've got a good communication. We speak to each other well. We know exactly what we're thinking, and that's so key. … We're just trying to get the best out of each other. That goes back five, six years now.”

The Jets will look to keep Wilson and Gardner, who have been their best players for three years. Even with a new regime, fans should be optimistic after these comments.