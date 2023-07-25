Luka Doncic is one of the 10 best players in the NBA at the moment. That much is clear. But the Dallas Mavericks certainly believe that the Slovenian wunderkind is capable of ascending to an even higher level — if only he dedicates himself to his craft more rigidly than he ever has in his 24 years of existence thus far.

The Mavs brass has reportedly talked to their franchise cornerstone about “decreasing his preferred playing weight” over the summer, per Tim Cato of The Athletic.

Doncic became the center of attention earlier this offseason when he posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story looking like he lost a lot of weight. Evidently, Luka may not have lost that much weight if the Mavs' top personnel were still asking him to slim down, even by just a bit.

Of course, as it is, Luka Doncic is a game-changing presence already on the court, a nightly 30-10-10 threat. He also represents the player archetype any contending team would love to have: an unstoppable shot-creating threat from everywhere on the court who is also unselfish enough to make the lives of his teammates that much easier.

But Doncic may reach a new level of excellence on both ends of the floor if he truly dedicates himself to being the best version he could be. Doncic's conditioning is already top-notch (no one who drops a 60-20-10 game is ever out of shape), but to cement the Mavs as title contenders, he will have to display discipline like he has never done in the past.