What does the Mavs injury report look like for tomorrow's game?

The Dallas Mavericks have dealt with various injuries to key players this season. They have still managed to maintain their hold on one of the top seeds in the Western Conference standings. While the Mavs have managed to get Kyrie Irving back in the lineup, they've been without Luka Doncic as he's been dealing with an ankle injury. Doncic is officially listed on the Mavs injury report as questionable ahead of their game on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves as per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com

Luka Doncic (right ankle swelling) is questionable to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) January 6, 2024

If Luka Doncic is unable play, this would be the second straight game he's missed for the Mavs due to the ankle injury. He sat out their previous game against the Portland Trail Blazers and Jaden Hardy got the start in his place. Doncic is an MVP candidate and he was the top guard vote getter in the West for the the first returns of All-Star voting.

This season, Doncic has played in 32 games for the Mavs at a little under 37 minutes per game. He's been averaging a career-high 33.7 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 38.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.5 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Behind Doncic's stellar play, the Mavs are 21-15 and sixth place in the West standings. That would be good enough for them to make the playoffs outright and avoid the play-in. They've struggled recently though as they're only 5-5 in their last ten games. Mavs fans will hope they have a healthy lineup in the near future.