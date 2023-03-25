Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Luka Doncic’s latest statement where he aired his frustration with the Dallas Mavericks sparked a lot of buzz around NBA Twitter, with many believing he’s gone following his revelation.

The Mavs star didn’t hold back his thoughts after the team lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, which put them in serious danger of missing out not only the playoffs but also the Play-In tournament. Dallas is now 36-38 on the season with the defeat, dropping them to no. 11 in the West.

In his postgame presser, Doncic said he’s no longer having fun on the court.

“It’s really frustrating. I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there, you know? I used to have really fun smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball,” Doncic shared, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

As mentioned, NBA fans were quick to react to Doncic’s remarks. Several fans shared their belief that he’s going to ask for a trade, while others expressed their thoughts on where he could end up with. Of course Los Angeles Lakers fans are pretty active in the conversations.

“Oh he gone gone,” a Twitter user said. “It was a good run,” another Mavs fan added, seemingly resigned to the fact that Doncic is leaving the team.

“He’s not retiring a Maverick, I don’t see a realistic path to contention for them anytime soon man,” a third commenter shared.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Luka trade demand coming, or Jason Kidd is gone in the offseason,” another Twitter user noted.

Here are more reactions to Luka’s statement:

Annnnd he’s gone when he gets the chance https://t.co/qQeT8ah69X pic.twitter.com/D4DJhB2lQ3 — Cade England (@cade_england13) March 25, 2023

Sure enough, this should be a warning to the Mavs’ front office. If they can’t make Luka happy and get him a winning team, he could really ask to be traded.