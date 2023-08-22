Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry appeared on Gilbert Arenas' podcast and produced a plethora of sound bites. One in particular has to do with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, and it will certainly make Mavs fans excited about the future, reports Gil's Arena presented by Underdog Fantasy.

“Luka [Doncic] is the guy, obviously, that's right on the precipice of accomplishing all those accolades and just, what he's about as a player. That threshold of how do you crack through, I hope it's not now, but when you play against him, you can feel it.”

Mavs fans will be pumped up about what Stephen Curry believes lies in the future for Luka Doncic, claiming that it is only a matter of time before Luka breaks through and brings Dallas to the promised land. Doncic has been close already as he has brought the Mavs to a Western Conference Finals, although Dallas is now coming off of a down year last season.

This upcoming season could be the year that the Mavs and Doncic do finally break through, especially with the presence of Kyrie Irving on the roster. On the other hand, the Mavs might be in for some major changes if they don't fulfill expectations with both Irving and Doncic leading the way.

Stay tuned into the rest of the NBA offseason for any more intriguing sound bites in regards to Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. While Doncic will be playing for Team Slovenia in the FIBA World Cup, he will undoubtedly be focusing on chasing an NBA Finals ring once the regular season arrives.