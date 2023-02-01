Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was heated on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, as he was spotted multiple times chirping at their opponents–both players and coaches alike–throughout the night. According to Detroit assistant coach Jerome Allen, he had some words with Doncic after he believed that the Mavs star disrespected head coach Dwane Casey.

Casey, however, is not making a big deal out of the issue. He emphasized that trash talking is normal, and he played down how Doncic did it. After all, the Pistons coach said he had been through worse trash talking.

“It’s a bunch of nothing, a bunch of nothing. We’ve seen worse. Remember I coached Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett, so that tonight was zero as far as chirping. I liked it,” Casey said, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Luka Doncic didn’t hold back when sharing his side of the story about his verbal exchange with Jerome Allen, saying that the Pistons assistant was “chirping” at him sine the first quarter of the game.

“You know I’ll chirp back. From the first quarter, he was chirping. I don’t want to say the words. I have no problem with that. It’s basketball. It gets me going for sure,” shared Doncic, who exploded for 53 points, eight rebounds and five assists in their 111-105 win over the Pistons.

It remains unknown what Doncic allegedly said to Casey that angered Allen, but as looks like, the Pistons head coach isn’t offended by it. He knows very well how NBA basketball goes anyway.