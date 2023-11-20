Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is known for a lot of things, but definitely not for having a chiseled physique. Don't tell that to Doncic and his teammates, though, as the team even came up with a hilarious skit called “Body by Luka,” which was first shown to fans inside the American Airlines Center during Sunday's game between the Mavs and the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Grant Williams, Josh Green, and even Kyrie Irving joined Luka Doncic in the hilarious video showing Mavs players working out the Luka way.

It also appears that Mavs fans are receiving the skit well based on comments on social media.

“Body by Luka!! I'm subscribing instantly,” said X user @Makamaa.

“There should seriously be a competition in the NBA among the teams for having the best kind of videos like this 😂,” shared @nal9313.

RECOMMENDED
Mavs Jason Kidd after Kings loss with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic
Jason Kidd brutally honest on Mavs defense if they aren't scoring 130

Jay Postrado ·

Luka Doncic holding a calendar, while having question marks above his head. Kings and Bucks logos in the background
Luka Doncic's half-meant joke over Mavs' brutal back-to-back schedule

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a LeBron James style defensive highlight vs. the Mavericks
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo proves he's the next chasedown block king after LeBron James vs. Mavs

Nick Meyer ·

“They got Kyrie to agree to this so W,” chimed in @SlickShotzz13.

From @francesbual: “Great actors… ☺️ Other teams should follow!!”

However, Doncic and the Mavs were not able to succeed in beating the Kings. Dallas suffered a 129-113 loss to De'Aaron Fox and Sacramento, leaving Dallas mired in a two-game losing skid. Luka Doncic led the Mavs in the Kings game with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, while Irving chipped in 23. The Mavs, who also lost to the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday to the tune of a 132-125 score, will have two full days of rest before hitting the court again to play the Los Angeles Lakers in La La Land on Wednesday.