Luka Doncic and the Mavs may have just won the most hilarious skit of the 2023-24 NBA season "Body by Luka."

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is known for a lot of things, but definitely not for having a chiseled physique. Don't tell that to Doncic and his teammates, though, as the team even came up with a hilarious skit called “Body by Luka,” which was first shown to fans inside the American Airlines Center during Sunday's game between the Mavs and the visiting Sacramento Kings.

The Dallas Mavericks just played this video during a timeout 🤣 “Some say I’m in the best shape ever… And they’re right, and you can be too. Thanks to Body by Luka!” Would you subscribe to Body by Luka? pic.twitter.com/bpyf0x7Ud1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 20, 2023

Grant Williams, Josh Green, and even Kyrie Irving joined Luka Doncic in the hilarious video showing Mavs players working out the Luka way.

It also appears that Mavs fans are receiving the skit well based on comments on social media.

“Body by Luka!! I'm subscribing instantly,” said X user @Makamaa.

“There should seriously be a competition in the NBA among the teams for having the best kind of videos like this 😂,” shared @nal9313.

“They got Kyrie to agree to this so W,” chimed in @SlickShotzz13.

From @francesbual: “Great actors… ☺️ Other teams should follow!!”

However, Doncic and the Mavs were not able to succeed in beating the Kings. Dallas suffered a 129-113 loss to De'Aaron Fox and Sacramento, leaving Dallas mired in a two-game losing skid. Luka Doncic led the Mavs in the Kings game with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, while Irving chipped in 23. The Mavs, who also lost to the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday to the tune of a 132-125 score, will have two full days of rest before hitting the court again to play the Los Angeles Lakers in La La Land on Wednesday.