With the New York Knicks' coaching vacancy hanging over the franchise ahead of a critical offseason, could we see Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd traded to the Big Apple? ESPN's Brian Windhorst says there's mutual interest on both sides. While some believe the Mavericks won't honor the Knicks' request to interview Kidd, Winhorst believes anything can happen between now and a potential interview.

Windhorst also reminded everyone how common trades involving coaches are in the NBA, per ESPN.

“The way I would describe this is there's mutual intrigue on both sides and also, I know there's this whole thing about asking for permission, you don't ask for permission to hire another team coach. When you ask, you're going to hire them. So, essentially, when the Knicks express interest, the ball will be in the Mavericks' court.”

The way Windhorst see it, there's three options for Kidd.

“One, they can just say no, thank you very much. Jason, we'll see you in the fall. Look forward to the season. Look forward to Cooper Flagg,” Windhorst said. “They can try to make Jason Kidd have zero interest in the Knicks, possibly with the new contract. They did just give him an extension last year. Or they can negotiate a trade. We have seen a handful of trades of coaches over the last 15 to 18 years, including Jason Kidd being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks for two second-round picks 11 years ago.

“So, it's not like Jason Kidd hasn't been in this situation before,” Windhorst concluded.

Windy on Kidd being linked to the Knicks HC gig: "The way I would describe this is there's mutual intrigue on both sides" pic.twitter.com/93upPVvNEb — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Knicks expected to make Jason Kidd request for coaching vacancy

The news of Knicks expressing interest in Mavs coach Jason Kidd broke last week. After firing Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have their sights on Kidd, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The New York Knicks are expected to formally request permission to speak to the Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd about their coaching vacancy in coming days, league sources say,” Stein wrote.

It'll be interesting to see how things unfold over the summer.