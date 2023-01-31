Luka Doncic was out of his mind again Monday night, as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-105 victory over the Detroit Pistons at home. Doncic unleashed yet another scoring masterpiece in the Pistons game, embarrassing every defender who tried to stop him on his way to a 50-point night.

It was Doncic’s fifth career game with at least 50 points, moving him into a tie with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James for the second-most (5) such performances through a player’s first five seasons in the league over the last five decades. For the record, Michael Jordan had the most 50-point games in the same time window with 17.

“Luka Doncic recorded his 5th career 50-point game. In the last 50 years, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the only other players with that many 50-point games in their first 5 seasons,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

Luka Doncic scored 53 points versus the Pistons, making 17 of 24 shots from the field and knocking down five of 11 attempts from behind the arc. The Slovenian superstar also went 14 of 18 from the foul line.

That was also the fourth time that Luka Doncic dropped a 50-point bomb this season and he’s done it in less than two months. He had a 50-point outing in a win against the Houston Rockets before Christmas, a 60-point outburst in a victory over the New York Knicks after Christmas, and a 51-point eruption versus the San Antonio Spurs a day before the calendar flipped to 2023.

With plenty of games left to play in the 2022-23 NBA season — Luka Doncic’s fifth in the league — odds are he has at least one more 50-point game left in him before the end of the campaign.