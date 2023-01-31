Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to an ankle injury. Without their best player and one of the best in the league, the Mavs lost to the Jazz by a final score of 108-100 behind 29 points and five rebounds from Most Improved Player candidate Lauri Markkanen. Doncic, who was listed as questionable with the ankle injury, will play against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Luka Doncic injury status vs. Pistons

Despite Luka Doncic shaking off the ankle injury to play, Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will sit out for Dallas.

Doncic, 23, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Mavericks. He’s averaging 33.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 45 appearances this season.

Doncic is contributing in the steal departments in a major way thus far in 2022-23 — his current 1.5 steals average is the highest of his career by a wide margin.

Put it all together and Doncic is easily one of the early contenders for the NBA MVP.

Given the Mavericks’ history of struggling to win games without Doncic, they should certainly be able to handle the lowly Pistons with him in the lineup for Monday’s showdown.

After all, the Pistons own the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 13-38 and are 2-8 over their last ten games. But with regard to the question, Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Pistons, the answer is yes.

To the excitement of Mavs fans.