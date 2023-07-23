Nikola Jokic is fresh off leading the Denver Nuggets to a championship in the 2023 NBA Finals, and from all accounts, has been enjoying a relaxing offseason after enduring the grind of a long season of basketball. However, there is a big question looming over Jokic's head as to whether or not he will represent his home nation of Serbia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Serbia is banking heavily on Jokic's participation in the tournament, as he would easily make them one of the top teams in the tournament. Despite that, Jokic has always been leaning towards not playing in the tournament, and recent reports indicate that Jokic has definitively decided that he won't be playing for Serbia in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

“Nikola Jokić will definitely not be part of the Serbian basketball team at the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup, Mozzart Sport learns. From the day he lifted the NBA championship trophy, there were announcements that perhaps the best center in the world would not play for Serbia at the World Championship. There was a possibility that things would change, that is, that Jokić would get an extended rest in agreement with the coach Pešić. In the end, however, there was no turnaround. Jokić informed coach Pešić and people from the Association that he will definitely not play.” – Dejan Stankovic, Mozzart Sport

Given how taxing a season Nikola Jokic is coming off of, and his desire to have a low-profile offseason, it's not very surprising to see him come to this decision. As a result, Jokic will seemingly spend his offseason resting up for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign, where he will be looking to lead the Nuggets to their second straight championship.