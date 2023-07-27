Dominican Republic will have some star power on its side when the FIBA World Cup starts in August. This is after the nation revealed that Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, Boston Celtics center Al Horford, and Sacramento Kings guard Chris Duarte are part of their extended roster for the tournament.

Sure enough, Towns is the headliner of the team. He's undoubtedly the best talent on the roster, and hopes are high that he'll be able to lead Dominican Republic past the group stage and into the knockout rounds.

The team will be playing in Group A of the FIBA World Cup, where they will be pitted against Angola, Italy and host nation Philippines.

Sure enough, looking the match-ups on paper, the biggest threat for Karl-Anthony Towns and co. in their bid to make the KO stages of the tournament is Italy who has a proud history in international basketball. However, it's worth noting that the Italian side won't have NBA talent at their disposal, with Paolo Banchero opting to play for Team USA instead.

Angola and the Philippines, who'll be leaning on their homecourt advantage, could make life hard for Dominican Republic as well. The Philippines is expected to have Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson as well. But considering the three NBA talent they have, it's easy to see Towns and his nation being the favorites to come out on top of the group stage.

Of course a lot can happen in the FIBA World Cup and nothing is guaranteed. Still, it's not hard to be optimistic about the Dominican Republic's chances with the roster they are set to field.