Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is arguably the most unstoppable player in the NBA today. Defenders must be shaking in fear every night before facing the Mavs, and that must be especially true for teams in Texas. For one, all of Doncic’s 50-point outbursts so far in his still-young NBA career have happened in The Lone Star State.

“Of Luka’s 5 50-point games, 3 have been Dallas home games and the other two have been Houston and San Antonio road games. All three cities are in the state of Texas,” notes Redditor u/BayonettaBasher.

Of course, that includes Luka Doncic’s latest scoring explosion Monday night at home versus the Detroit Pistons. In that game, Doncic torched the Pistons for 53 points on 17-for-24 shooting from the field, including five 3-pointers on 11 attempts from deep. He also knocked down 14 of 18 tries from the free-throw line. For those keeping count, that’s Doncic’s fourth 50-point performance this season and fifth overall of his career. It appears as though Doncic has done all sorts of individual scoring achievements in the NBA already despite just being in his fifth season in the league, but if there’s one thing at least some fans want to see him do, it’s dropping a 50-point nugget in a game outside of Texas.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Luka Doncic

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Paolo Songco ·

Luka Doncic, Mavs, Luka Doncic mural, Pistons, Dwane Casey

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s trash talking on Pistons draws strong message from Dwane Casey

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Luka Doncic, Mavs, Kevin Garnett

‘Figured out the league’: Luka Doncic receives huge MVP endorsement from Kevin Garnett

Joey Mistretta ·

The Mavs will play the New Orleans Pelicans at home next this Thursday, so the soonest Luka Doncic can grant the wish of fans wanting him to pull off a non-Texas 50-pointer will be on Saturday when Dallas makes a trip to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors.