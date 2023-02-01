Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is arguably the most unstoppable player in the NBA today. Defenders must be shaking in fear every night before facing the Mavs, and that must be especially true for teams in Texas. For one, all of Doncic’s 50-point outbursts so far in his still-young NBA career have happened in The Lone Star State.

“Of Luka’s 5 50-point games, 3 have been Dallas home games and the other two have been Houston and San Antonio road games. All three cities are in the state of Texas,” notes Redditor u/BayonettaBasher.

Of course, that includes Luka Doncic’s latest scoring explosion Monday night at home versus the Detroit Pistons. In that game, Doncic torched the Pistons for 53 points on 17-for-24 shooting from the field, including five 3-pointers on 11 attempts from deep. He also knocked down 14 of 18 tries from the free-throw line. For those keeping count, that’s Doncic’s fourth 50-point performance this season and fifth overall of his career. It appears as though Doncic has done all sorts of individual scoring achievements in the NBA already despite just being in his fifth season in the league, but if there’s one thing at least some fans want to see him do, it’s dropping a 50-point nugget in a game outside of Texas.

The Mavs will play the New Orleans Pelicans at home next this Thursday, so the soonest Luka Doncic can grant the wish of fans wanting him to pull off a non-Texas 50-pointer will be on Saturday when Dallas makes a trip to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors.