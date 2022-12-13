By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Luka Doncic was not going to let the Dallas Mavericks lose three games in a row Mondaynight, as he towed the Mavs to a 121-114 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at home. Doncic put up another unreal performance versus Oklahoma City, and in the process, moved closer to LeBron James territory in terms of one particular scoring streak, per Mavs PR.

Luka Dončić has also scored 20+ points in each of his first 25 games this year, marking the 15th-longest streak to begin a season in @NBA history. Dončić is the first player to start a season with 25-or-more consecutive games scoring 20+ points since James Harden in 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/nvkpy1uj1m — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 13, 2022

The Mavs superstar just needs to score at least 20 points in each of his next eight games this season to match LeBron James for 12th on the list and 11 more to tie with Bob Pettit for 19th all-time. There;s plenty of work left to do for Doncic to reach those spots on the list, but with the way he’s been playing this season plus the fact that the Mavs are so dependent on him on offense, he can expect to add more to his streak.

Doncic had his way against the Thunder’s defense. Oklahoma tried to slow him down with different defensive looks thrown at the Slovenian, but Doncic still ended up with 38 points, making 13 of 27 shots from the floor. He was horrible from behind the arc, connecting on just three of 10 3-point attempts, but was 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.

So far this season, Doncic is leading the Mavs with 33.1 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor. No other Mavs player is averaging more than 16.8 points per game. Doncic is also taking nearly 10 more attempts from the field than the rest of his teammates.

The Mavs will stay home after their win versus the Thunder, as they will next play the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers before hitting the road on Dec. 17.