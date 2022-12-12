By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to take on the Dallas Mavericks in a Monday night NBA matchup at the American Airlines Center. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Thunder-Mavericks prediction and pick, laid out below.

Oklahoma City has lost two games in a row to drop their record to 11-15, only good enough for 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Thunder have endured three losing streaks of at least three games, which has buried them in the standings, with the chance of a fourth losing streak of at least three games.

Dallas has lost two in a row to snap their three-game winning streak, dropping their record to 13-13, 10th place in the Western Conference. Head coach Jason Kidd guided his team all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season but will need significant improvement to help his team this season.

Here are the Thunder-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Thunder-Mavericks Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: +8.5 (-112)

Dallas Mavericks: -8.5 (-108)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has broken out in a big way, averaging 30.8 points, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, all of which lead the team. Over a full season, Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoring output would set a new career high. However, the rebuilding efforts for Oklahoma City were set back when Chet Holmgren was lost for the season back in August. Josh Giddey, who went sixth overall in 2021, leads the team in rebounding with 7.79 per game, providing size in the absence of Holmgren. Giddey also ranks second on the Thunder with 14.7 points per game. Lu Dort is second with 1.1 steals, scoring 13.9 points per game, while also turning the ball over less than twice per game. Dallas has forced 15.5 turnovers per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

While Oklahoma City has put up the most shots in the league, they are shooting just 46.0 percent from the field, which ranks 22nd, while opponents have shot 48.4 percent against Dallas. Oklahoma City has averaged 115.8 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league. The defense has been lacking, as opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game, which is the second-highest total in the league.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Luka Doncic is in the discussion for best player in the league, leading the team with 32.9 points, 8.8 assists, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Wow. Doncic has shot 50.1 percent from the field. Christian Wood ranks second with 16.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Wood has shot a team-best 55.3 percent from the field. Spencer Dinwiddie ranks third with 16.7 points and second with 5.1 assists per game. Dinwiddie has shot 41.0 percent from behind the three point line. Tim Hardaway, Jr. is the fourth and final Maverick with double-digit points, averaging 13.0 points per game, thanks in part to 36.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Maxi Kleber has been a strong paint presence, averaging a block per game off the bench.

Dallas has drawn the most fouls in the league but has not capitalized, ranking 29th in free throw percentage. Dallas excels at keeping the ball, turning the ball over the least in the league. Dallas has averaged 111.5 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league. The defense has been elite, holding opponents to 110.0 points per game, fifth in the league.

Final Thunder-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander versus Luka is a marquee matchup. Oklahoma City will need to win a shootout to capture this one.

Final Thunder-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City +8.5 (-112), over 228.5 (-110)