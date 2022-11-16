Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s not much time for celebration for the Doncic and the Mavs, with the team scheduled to host the Houston Rockets at home Wednesday.

However, there’s a chance that Luka Doncic would miss that contest for rest purposes, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“Luka Doncic said he would talk to Jason Kidd tomorrow and make a decision about whether he’d sit out vs. Rockets. Seems like a pretty safe bet after he’s acknowledged fatigue with massive early-season workload fresh off of EuroBasket run.”

The Mavericks do seem they can afford to go out and play minus Luka Doncic, who scored 34 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field to go with 11 rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 40 minutes of action — tied for most minutes he’s played in a game this season. For one, the Rockets are one of the worst teams in the league right now. Houston will enter Wednesday’s game with just a 2-12 record. The Rockets are also on a three-game losing skid.

If Doncic ultimately gets ruled out of the Houston game, expect to see more of Tim Hardaway Jr., Facundo Campazzo, and Spencer Dinwiddie.

On the season, Doncic is averaging 34.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.