Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks new owners made an exciting announcement for employees of the team on Friday.

Dallas Mavericks employees will love Mark Cuban and the team's latest decision. Cuban, who recently sold his majority stake in the Mavs to Miriam Adelson and family, told employees of the team that they would be receiving lucrative bonuses in an email, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“As a thank you for all your hard work making the Mavs an amazing organization, each of you will be receiving a bonus from myself, and the Adelson and Dumont families,” Cuban wrote. “In total, we will be paying out approximately $35 plus million dollars in bonuses to you all.

“To calculate the bonus, we used a framework that took into consideration how long you have worked for the Mavs. You will receive your bonus in the very near future. I'm excited to continue our work making the Mavs the best franchise in all of sports. Let's go Mavs!”

Cuban is excited for the future of the Mavs. He's confident that the new owners will help the organization thrive moving forward. Cuban, of course, will still play a role for the Mavs and he expects to create a tremendous team with the new owners.

“They're not basketball people, I'm not real estate people. That's why I did it,” Cuban said, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life. “I could've gotten more money selling to someone else…obviously, I'm really excited, but it's a great partnership.”

The Mavericks currently hold a 20-15 record in the 2023-24 season. They are one of the most exciting franchises in the NBA at the moment, with superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving leading the way.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for the Mavs.