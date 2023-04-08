A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Despite the fact that the Dallas Mavericks decided to rest their stars in Friday’s do-or-die matchup against the Chicago Bulls, they were still in the game to the very end. Up until the dying second, the Mavs had a chance to keep their season alive as they battled a Chicago Bulls side that also decided to give DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Patrick Beverley the night off. Unfortunately for Dallas, they missed what would have been a game-tying triple that would have sent the game to overtime.

As always, Mark Cuban was in attendance to watch the game, and his heartbreaking reaction after seeing what turned out to be a season-ending miss for the Mavs has gone completely viral:

Mark Cuban after Mavs missed game tying shot to miss the playoffs pic.twitter.com/jvA6R8yTWc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2023

That’s pretty much every Mavs fan right now. Then again, it’s not as if this came as a complete shock for them. Dallas already knew that their chances of making the postseason were slim, and the fact that they rested their stars on Friday night was a clear indication of them waving the white flag.

In fact, some fans were quick to call Cuban out for what they’re claiming is a pure acting job by the billionaire team owner. After all, he had to have some involvement in the decision to tank Friday’s game:

Me when I lie — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) April 8, 2023

Mark Cuban watching the Mavs lose: pic.twitter.com/EaYctfSNFv — Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) April 8, 2023

His master plan 😈 pic.twitter.com/OPMx5IMS0S — 𝙵𝚛𝚎𝚎 𝚂𝚑𝚒𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚢 (@eviilflame) April 8, 2023

Whatever the case may be, Mavs fans can’t be feeling happy right now. After all, they did go all in this season with the Kyrie Irving trade, and that has blown up in their collective faces. It’s going to be a tough next few months for the Mavericks.