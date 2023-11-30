Soon-to-be former Mavs owner Mark Cuban probably isn't running for President, but the odds are out there - and they involve LeBron James

Outspoken billionaire Mark Cuban is selling his majority ownership stake in the Dallas Mavericks to American and Israeli physician Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson. The Mavs valuation is set for approximately $3.5 billion.

The reaction has been swift on social media, with some speculating that Cuban may have sold the Mavs in order to be gearing up for presidential run.

Cuban hasn't spoken publicly about running for president in quite some time, but many people get excited about the possibility of a practical, middle-of-the-road, non-politician putting his name in the hat, even if the soon-to-be former Mavs owner is a billionaire.

So many people, in fact, that gambling website SportsBetting.ag slashed Cuban's 2024 President Elect odds from 250/1 to 80/1 during the last 12 hours following a reported “onslaught of bets.”

The bookmaker also created odds for former Mavs owner Cuban's potential running mate in the 2024 Election, and there are more than 30 intriguing names on the list, including LeBron James, Oprah Winfrey and Tiger Woods.

Maybe Mavs fans would prefer Luka Doncic as VP, but LeBron James is an interesting name at 100/1.

All that said, the site doesn't expect Cuban to run in 2024, setting his chances at 20/1. His odds for launching a 2024 campaign…a bit better at 6/1.

If Cuban isn't running, then what is next for the serial entrepreneur and former Mavs owner? Of course, there are odds for that as well, and another “sports” endeavor is at the top of the list.

In the meantime, the Mavs take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.