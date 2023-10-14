The Dallas Mavericks pulled off one of the biggest trades of the deadline last season when they acquired Kyrie Irving in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. Pairing Irving alongside Luka Doncic was the Mavs first step towards trying to become a championship contender. Last season was a disappointment though with the Mavs floundering in the second half of the season and failing to make the playoffs. Part of that reason though was health. The Mavs were missing Maxi Kleber for most of the second half of the season due to injury. Kleber is healthy now and he recently spoke about the Mavs goal of rectifying last season as per Eddie Sefko of Mavs.com.

“Obviously, there's a certain feeling of that chip on your shoulder, because last year was obviously very disappointing,” Kleber said. “But we want to move on from that. We have a lot prove and make up for. It's not going to be easy. The league is really competitive and has a lot of good teams. But we believe ourselves and we want to make up for what happened last year.”

Having a healthy Maxi Kleber will certainly help the Mavs. The German native was limited to only 37 games last season due to a hamstring injury. When he was available, he averaged 5.9 points per game, 3.6 rebound and 1.4 assists with splits of 45.6 percent shooting from the field, 34.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kleber provides the Mavs with a potential starter and frontcourt depth.