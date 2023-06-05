Kyrie Irving and LeBron James' interest in playing together again is nothing new. The prevailing assumption is that they would do so on the Los Angeles Lakers. But Irving is trying to make it happen with the Dallas Mavericks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Irving has gauged James' interest in coming to the Mavs.

Aside from Irving's desire to reunite with James, this plan doesn't make sense and comes way out of left field. Irving, a free agent, is seemingly signaling that he wants to stay with the Mavs. Unless the Lakers inexplicably buy out James' contract, Dallas would have to pull off a trade that they do not have the assets to get done. Their chest of draft picks is unimpressive and they only have a few intriguing young players to could offer (and obviously, they would not offer Doncic).

The reactions to this proposal are almost all incredulous. Many fans could hardly believe it was a legitimate report, prompting a question from NBA podcaster Tom Haberstroh.

so who else clicked on Shams' account to see if this was real https://t.co/Tc0c3IhTgg — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) June 5, 2023

Many people responded to Haberstroh saying they did indeed check to make sure it was the real Shams, who first broke the news. The reactions to Irving recruiting James to the Mavs included a variety of jokes and questions about how this could feasibly happen. Some speculated that it's a power play to get the Lakers to act.

LeBron already gave Dallas a ring, they good for a while. — Rico Gates (@TrustSwisho) June 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

the non-delusional part of my brain is telling me this report is directly from Bron to try and put pressure on the Lakers FO to bring in Kyrie — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) June 5, 2023

Other reactions point out how this report dropped during the NBA Finals. There was a prevailing narrative that the showndown between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat — which was tied 1-1 yesterday — would not attract as much attention since neither team was a typical national media darling. With this slop to talk about ad nauseam now, those who don't wish to enjoy what should be a fun series has something else to discuss.

"Not now, Kyrie!" said the sports talk media industry in unison. "Can't you see we're talking about how to defend Duncan Robinson in delay actions and the vicissitudes of 3-point shooting variance?" https://t.co/tu4b4IWbWG — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) June 5, 2023

There goes any talk about nuggets/heat https://t.co/jEUzA3p6WB — year 21 (@johnrivers131) June 5, 2023

The specifics of an Irving-James-Doncic trio in Dallas make little sense. But truthfully, the hilarity is too much to ignore. James and Irving settled their grievances long ago and many expect them to join forces again. It just almost certainly won't happen on the Mavs, barring something completely unforseen.