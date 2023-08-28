Paul George has made headlines for his offseason show, “Podcast P with Paul George,” throughout the summer. In his latest episode, he delivered high praise to Luka Doncic, and didn't hold anything back with his compliments of the Dallas Mavs star.

“Luka [Doncic] is not next up, Luka is now… after his first season, you knew Luka was going to be that guy, and he’s that guy now,” George said right off the bat.

He has been releasing episodes on a weekly basis since the premiere in early March, giving a glimpse into the NBA season and the life of one of the best players. He gushed about what made Luka so special as he continues to overtake the league at the young age of 24.

“With his size, his scoring ability, his play-making, his IQ, and his vision… he’s got a chance to be one of the best to ever do it,” George explained.

He event went as far as comparing him to some of the best international players in history, and noting how Doncic is overcoming them already with his skillset.

“We're talking about him being the biggest international player now… he's surpassing GOATs like Dirk, Tony Parker, and Hakeem. He's even surpassing Giannis in a way,” George claimed.

Doncic is entering a the sixth year of his career, all spent with the Mavs. He averaged 32.4 points per game last season, the highest of his tenure so far. He now comes in with high expectations to perform alongside his recently resigned teammate Kyrie Irving, and sits with high odds in the MVP race.

Doncic has the third-best odds to win the MVP, behind only Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, also international stars. Luka has +650 odds, and will duke it out with the league's best as he works to prove he earns the top spot.