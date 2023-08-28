Who is the most influential player for the current generation? Well, the easy answer would be a player like LeBron James or Stephen Curry or Kobe Bryant, right? After all, these are the legends that played during this era. However, over the last year, a rather unlikely answer to this question emerged: Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

So why is Paul George so popular as a GOAT pick? Well, George's Clippers teammate Kenyon Martin Jr shared his insight on the matter, per Brandon Robinson. Martin Jr cited PG's versatility as a reason why he's so popular amongst the younger generation.

“I mean, he can do a little bit of EVERYTHING. He has a handle, he can get to the rim, he’s super athletic and he can shoot the ball. So all this time Paul George has had the whole package and that’s what I always saw growing up.”

That's an incredibly accurate assessment of George's game. It's not a big stretch to say that PG has the “smoothest” game amongst NBA players. Whether he was with the Clippers, the Thunder, or the Pacers, PG always looked like a clean player to watch. He had incredible guard handles that you almost forget he's 6'8. He's also an elite shot-maker, and at his peak, he was arguably the best two-way wing in the league. He was that good, and it's no surprise that younger players idolize George.

George has the accolades and the popularity to become a GOAT amongst the younger fans. However, there's really just one thing missing from PG's resume: a ring. Whether it's due to injuries or bad play, the Clippers have always unfortunately lost in the playoffs before even reaching the Finals. Will 2023 be a different story for PG? Or will