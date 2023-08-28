Slovenia are still undefeated in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, thanks in large part to no other than Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

In Slovenia's 88-67 win over Georgia in Japan on Monday, Doncic sizzled anew, scoring 36 points on 9-for-20 shooting from the field. Although he shot below 50 percent from the floor, he fished plenty of fouls, thus his 13-for-17 showing from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dropped six dimes in nearly 32 minutes of action.

It was just another performance from Doncic that left basketball fans picking up their jaws from the floor and buzzing on the internet.

“Luka Doncic was doing it all for Slovenia as they advance to the next round,” said @DunkLeagueNBA.

Doncic has been so good so far in the tournament that he's already getting MVP chants from the crowd.

“Luka Doncic receiving MVP chants at Okinawa Arena at the free throw line. He converted on both attempts to reach 34 points,” reported Grant Afseth during the contest.

Doncic started to warm up in Slovenia's curtain-raiser in Japan when he led his team to a 100-85 victory over Venezuela last Saturday. In that game, Doncic stuffed the stat sheets with 37 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. It doesn't need reiterating, but Slovenia will go as far as where Doncic takes them.

Through two games, Doncic is averaging 36 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Now 2-o in group play, Slovenia can be expected to finish the initial stage of the FIBA World Cup undefeated with only Cape Verde ahead of them on Wednesday.