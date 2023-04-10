A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s absolutely no denying that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is one of the most gifted offensive players we’ve ever seen pick up a basketball. More than a few folks out there, however, will attest to the fact that the Mavs point guard can be considered a bit of a liability on the defensive end. Apparently, one of those people includes Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

In a recent episode of his podcast, George expressed just how much adoration he has for Doncic — at least on the defensive end. PG then slapped Luka with a brutally harsh truth bomb about the latter’s lack of proficiency on defense:

“Some people just can’t play defense, and that’s okay,” George said of Doncic. “As good as he is offensively, some people just are not gifted defensively and vice versa. … Dennis Rodman, great on defense. That’s not his defense.”

That’s harsh. Then again, at this point, it’s hard to argue that it isn’t true. Mavs fans will probably have some qualms about Paul George’s sweeping statement here, but at the same time, they also can’t refute this notion comprehensively. After all, there is no denying that when it comes to defense, Luka Doncic needs some work.

Even the Mavs superstar himself is well aware of this fact. He’s pointed to his defense as one of his biggest areas for improvement multiple times. Well, now that Dallas has been eliminated from the playoffs, Luka will have more time in the offseason to work on this particular facet of his game.