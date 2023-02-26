When 12-year-old Chase Merriweather came to the basketball gym one day, he had no idea why a crowd was waiting for him. Little did Merriweather know he was about to find out he’s going to the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, and meet one of his favorite players, who is Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic.

Merriweather arrived in Salt Lake City, and he was just happy to be in the atmosphere, but during the trip, there was a occasion that made one of his biggest dreams come true.

Here are the events, which are captured by Isaiah Garza on Instagram (via the ClutchPoints Twitter page): Included was the moment Merriweather was surprised with seeing Luka Doncic standing before him.

Chase Merriweather, a 12-year-old basketball player who lost his hands and legs, had his dream come true of meeting Luka Doncic ❤️ (via isaiahgarza/IG) pic.twitter.com/bQzXFXvRCl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 26, 2023

At the moment when Merriweather met Doncic, the All-Star forward had gifts for him, including a signed jersey. Doncic also invited the young man to be his official guest to practice and the All-Star Game itself.

Merriweather has already been through a lot. He has been without his hands and legs for most of his life. Through it all, he has remained hopeful for life going forward, and his love for basketball is a big part of that hope. Being able to go to All-Star Weekend and meet one of his favorite players only adds to it.

As for Doncic, this moment shows there’s an understanding of the platform he has. Whether players want to admit it or not, they are role models, simply because there are many fans, and kids, who look up to them and follow their every move, on and off the court. It’s times like this that keep kids going.

Needless to say, this is a positive time Merriweather will never forget.