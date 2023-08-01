The Dallas Mavericks have been trying to trade Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason as they look to bolster other areas of the team. However, even if they fail to move him, it won't be a bad result for the Luka Doncic-led roster.

Hardaway Jr. has actually been a productive member of the Mavs and a proven contributor alongside Doncic. In fact, the numbers back that up, with Dallas scoring 124.6 points per 100 possessions when Luka and THJ share the court together. That number goes down to 114.1 points per 100 possessions without him on the court alongside the Slovenian playmaker, per Cleaning The Glass.

Now, as Tim Cato of The Athletic put it to better perspective, that only shows that the Mavs basically need someone like Hardaway who can shoot triples effectively and efficiently. It doesn't necessarily need to be Hardaway, but if he stays, Dallas could still use him and benefit from his presence.

“That speaks more to Doncic’s need for a prolific 3-point shooter like Hardaway — someone to take and make the shots he creates, which forces defenses to guard him more honestly — than any specific need for Hardaway himself. I believe Curry and Hardy, along with Grant Williams, can replace enough of Hardaway’s productivity. But if he’s on the roster, he'll play and deserve to,” Cato explained.

“Hardaway's time with the Mavericks has an ending in sight — and, let’s be honest, it has had one — but it could still be a little further away than even the team itself thought entering this summer.”

The Mavs already have a plethora of guards at their disposal, and with Kyrie Irving coming back to continue his partnership with Luka Doncic, Dallas can definitely afford parting ways with Tim Hardaway Jr. THJ still has value as well, which could be beneficial for the team in their search for another big man to help anchor the paint.

Regardless of what happens, though, Luka Doncic should still be happy even if Tim Hardaway Jr. ends up staying with the Mavs. He can still be a solid third or fourth option on the Mavs, even though it's not the most ideal scenario for Dallas.