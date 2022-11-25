Published November 25, 2022

December is just right around the corner, which means that the NBA trade market could soon be heating up. Right now, the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers are two teams that could be looking to use the trade market to fortify their respective squads ahead of what they’re hoping will be a deep playoff run this season. It now seems that both teams have been keeping tabs on a particular young stud from the Detroit Pistons.

NBA insider Sam Amico of Hopps Wire that the Mavs and the Pistons have both shown interest in a potential trade for Pistons swingman Saddiq Bey, who is currently in his third year in the league. The Washington Wizards was a third team that was named in what will potentially be a race for the 23-year-old.

It is also worth noting that Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports earlier reported that the Pistons have “taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams.” These teams were not initially identified, but it now seems that this could include the Mavs and the Clippers. Detroit has been hesitant to let Bey go in the past, but it now appears as though they have softened their stance with regard to a potential trade for the former first-round pick.

Bey has had a bit of a drop in his production this season with the 6-foot-7 small forward averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 31.0 minutes per contest. Nevertheless, it seems that this dip has not deterred the Mavs or the Clippers from their interest in Saddiq Bey.