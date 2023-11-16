Tim Hardaway Jr., who dropped 31 points for the Mavs in a win over the Wizards, appears to be in good spirits after sustaining a leg injury.

Coming off a 131-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Dallas Mavericks needed a huge bounce-back performance from its best players to get back to winning ways. With Kyrie Irving out due to injury, Luka Doncic needed help from the Mavs' supporting cast, and that's exactly what he got, with Tim Hardaway Jr. putting in 31 points off the bench in a 130-117 win over the Washington Wizards.

However, that dominant win for the Mavs didn't come without its fair share of concerns. Hardaway, in particular, sustained an apparent leg injury and had to be helped off the floor after Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma fell onto his right leg in the fourth quarter. But Hardaway, at the very least, is in good spirits, even laughing it up with reporters in his postgame presser.

“Just didn't get out of the way in time. Just wrong place, wrong time, I guess. But I'll be fine. See you all on Saturday,” Hardaway said, while dropping plenty of smiles, via Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

Hardaway on his injury and 31-point performance. pic.twitter.com/QTSIlPCzQz — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 16, 2023

That is the mark of someone who won't be needing any time off despite suffering an injury, which bodes well for a Mavs team that's benefitted from his continued excellence as the team's sixth man. It's also helpful that the Mavs have two full days off before they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, so Tim Hardaway Jr., at least basing off of his words, should be present for the team by then.

On Wednesday night, Hardaway was simply breathing fire, torching the Wizards time and time again from deep with Luka Doncic not exactly at his best. Hardaway made 11 of his 20 field-goal attempts on the night, shooting an excellent 7-11 from deep to lead the Mavs in scoring. On the season, Hardaway has been incredible, averaging 18.7 points per game on 40.2 percent shooting from deep while taking 9.3 attempts per night.

At the moment, despite Hardaway's reassuring words, the Mavs may still end up erring on the side of caution on Saturday against the Bucks. If he needs to miss time, Josh Green, Dante Exum, and Seth Curry will all have to play bigger roles.