We’re just under a week away before HBO Max and Discovery+ officially get merged into one streaming service, Max. Warner Bros. recently did a purge of their streaming platforms ahead of the launch and here’s what will be available on the new app on May 23.

Some will be relieved to hear that Max will now be home to the ultimate Discovery collection ranging from HGTV to Food Network hits. Shows like House Hunters, House Hunters International, Property Brothers, Chopped, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Ghost Adventures, Say Yes to the Dress, Deadliest Catch, Naked and Afraid, Mythbusters, Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, Fixer Upper, and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines will all be on the streamer.

Additionally, the Studio Ghibli films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Ponyo will remain on the platform. Cartoon Network will have a variety of shows available such as Sesame Street, Bugs Bunny Builders, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Tom & Jerry, and Scooby-Doo.

HBO Max was known for its wide array of classic films, and it appears that Max will retain that. Films like Casablanca, A Clockwork Orange, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Shining, Bonnie and Clyde, Some Like It Hot, Young Frankenstein, and Cleopatra will all be streaming on the service. More modern films like the full Harry Potter collection and some DC favorites like Shazam!, Black Adam, Aquaman, and The Dark Knight will also be streaming.

CNN will also have a catalog available on Max including The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, and Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico will be featured on Max.

Other HBO hits like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex and the City, The Wire, VEEP, Silicon Valley, and Insecure will all be available on Max at launch. Other shows like Friends, South Park, The Big Bang Theory, Abbott Elementary, Rick and Morty, and Robot Chicken will be available.

What will be on Max (May 2023)

May 23

Bama Rush (Max Original)

Clone High, Season 1 (Max Original)

German Genius (Max Original)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai, Season 1 (Max Original)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

How To Create A Sex Scandal (Max Original)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 8 (Magnolia Network)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

SmartLess: On The Road (Max Original)

Talking Sopranos Podcast

Villainous, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (Max Original)

Windy City Rehab (HGTV)

May 24

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

May 25

100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (Max Original)

Blippi Wonders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Lellobee City Farm, Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8A (Cartoon Network)

Total DramaRama: A Very Special Special, That’s Quite Special (Cartoon Network, 2023)

Vlad and Niki, Season 2A

Vgly (Max Original)

May 26

100 Day Dream Home (HGTV)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Original)

Kendra Sells Hollywood, Seasons 1-2

Mark Rober’s Revengineers (Discovery)

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim)

May 27

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Impractical Jokers, (Collection of 100 episodes from seasons 1-8)

Impractical Jokers, Season 10A + Roadblock Special

Put a Ring on It (OWN)

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (HBO Original)

May 28

American Monster (ID)

Collateral Beauty (2016)

Married To Evil (ID)

Otter Dynasty (Animal Planet)

Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network)

May 29

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Pillow Talk (TLC)

Motel Rescue (Magnolia Network)

Reality (HBO Original)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (ID)

May 30

Angie Tribeca, Seasons 1-3 (TBS)

Craig of the Creek, Season 4F (Cartoon Network)

​​Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (CNN)

May 31

Ghost Adventures: Lake of Death (Discovery)

Max will launch on May 23.