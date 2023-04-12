Warner Bros. Discovery has finally merged together HBO Max and Discvery+. And with that announcement has come an onslaught of news so we’ll catch you up on all that you need to know about the new streaming service.

About Max

For starters, Max is the combination of HBO Max and Discovery+ meaning you can catch up with Succession and flip right over to Love It or List It directly after. The new streamer is scheduled to launch on May 23 and will have three different pricing options:

Max Ad-Lite | $9.99/month or $99.99/year 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ad Free | $15.99/month or $149.99/year 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, 5.1 surround sound quality

Max Ultimate Ad Free | $19.99/month or $199.99/year 4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, Dolby Atmos sound quality



* Existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription. Visit here for more information.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What’s coming to Max?

After the official announcement, a large number of projects were announced. Below is a list of the announced projects on April 12.

A Harry Potter reboot series

An untitled Big Bang Theory series

An untitled drama series set in the world of The Conjuring

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight — yet another Game of Thrones spin-off after the success of House of the Dragon.

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge — hosted by Ashley Graham for HGTV.

Fixer Upper: The Hotel — for Magnolia Network.

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Lost Women of Highway 20 — for Investigation Discovery.

Love & Translation — for TLC.

Peter & the Wolf — a new animated series that’s a retelling of the classic tale featuring music and narration from Gavin Friday and the drawings by Bono. Friday is someone Bono mentions a lot during U2 shows, so it’s cool to see a full collaboration.

Rick and Morty: The Anime

SmartLess: On The Road — a new six-part docuseries chronicling the journey of Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes on the sold-out live tour of their podcast.

Survive the Raft — for Discover Channel.

The Penguin — The Batman spin-off led by Colin Farrell and executive produced by Matt Reeves.

The Sympathizer — an espionage-thriller based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Tony Toons Looniversity — for Cartoon Network.

True Detective: Night Country — an HBO Original limited series starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

As of the time of this writing, that is the full slate of original content coming to Max after it launches on May 23.