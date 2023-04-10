The latest episode of HBO’s smash-hit show Succession has left fans shocked. Star Brian Cox has opened up about the twist that occurred in the latest episode, “Connor’s Wedding.”

In “Connor’s Wedding,” Logan Roy (Cox) died. Logan may be one of the main characters in the series, and with seven episodes left, it’s a bit shocking to see such a prominent character killed off with time remaining. HBO has a behind-the-episode featurette with every episode, and “Connor’s Wedding” was no exception. Cox spoke on Logan’s death, saying, “I feel they’re gonna find it tough. They’ve lived with Logan for so long. They’re going to miss him.”

But as it goes in any franchise series, death isn’t always permanent. No, Logan won’t be using the multiverse or time travel to be revived, but in an interview with Vulture, Cox revealed that this may not be the final time fans see Logan, “I do pop back and I have a couple scenes later on, which is flashback stuff.”

Jesse Armstrong’s Succession has been a massive hit for HBO. The fourth season just smashed a premiere record in viewership — a record previously held by the third season — and the series has won 13 Emmys (out of 48 nominations) across its entire run thus far.

While Logan’s death may be a bummer for fans, it is an apropos ending for a show called Succession, after all. With Logan being the proverbial head of the table of Waystar RoyCo., it only makes sense that someone has to succeed him eventually — especially given his health issues. With Logan out of the way, the family politics will continue to rage on as all of his kids will vie for position. While the latest episode of Succession left fans with a bombshell of a twist, we’ll have to wait until next week to see where the story of the Roy family goes from here.

The first three episodes of Succession Season 4 are available to stream on Disney+ now. The next episode will air on April 16.