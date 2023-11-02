The Penguin's, starring Colin Farrell, release date has been pushed to Fall 2024 instead of Spring, HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys announced.

Based off Decider.com senior critic Meghan O'Keefe's X (formerly Twitter) post, the show's release will be in the fall of 2024 instead of spring. Max pushed the release date back due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Max CEO Casey Bloys said that the Colin Farrell-led show does not have a specific release date yet other than late 2024. Production began for the show's first season when the strikes started. It's unclear how many episodes are left to shoot.

The Penguin will be set about a week after the end of 2022's The Batman, with Gotham City flooded by The Riddler. The show's titular character, Farrell, who also serves an executive producer, said that the audience won't miss too much after that epic climax.

The series' plot has not been disclosed, but from the information available the story will be about Oswald Cobblepot's history in Gotham. Since Carmine Falcone is gone, Cobblepot will now have to battle it out with the crime boss' daughter Sofia Falcone. Cristin Milioti will reprise her role as Sofia.

Returning actors include Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni) and Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone).

Robert Pattinson's Batman has also been rumored to show up in the series, but Warner Bros. Discovery has not confirmed yet.

There are speculations on how The Penguin will fill the gaps between the first movie and the upcoming sequel The Batman – Part II in 2025. When the SAG-AFTRA receives a favorable deal, the who will restart production and will be released in time for its Fall 2024 target date.